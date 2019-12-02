Power outage after truck crashes into pole

POWER OUT: More than 800 homes could be without power for “hours”.

MORE than 800 homes in the Lockyer Valley have lost power this morning after a truck crashed into a power pole causing the pole to "snap".

Energex crews are heading toward the crash following the reports of power loss from the Glenore Grove power substation.

An Energex Spokesman said it was hard to predict how long it could be before power would be up and running.

"It really depends on the damage," the spokesman said.

"Even if it's just a pole, it can take hours - it could be out for half the day."

Regency Downs homes have been effected most, with 358 homes without power.

A total of 217 homes in Hatton Vale, 205 in Summerholm, 12 in Grandchester, 5 in Glenore Grove, 4 in Woolshed and one in Kensington Grove have also lost power.