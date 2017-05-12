Power of prayer and social media solve missing car case

The original post Pastor Phil Cutcliffe shared on Facebook seeking help from the community to locate his car.

THE power of prayer and social media have solved the case of a missing car.

WHEN Springfield's Pastor Phil Cutcliffe generously loaned his car to an acquaintance, he never thought he would have to report his car missing.

When the car failed to return, however, he decided to call the police and put the call out on social media to see if the community could assist with relocating the vehicle.

"I basically lent my car at 10am on Wednesday to a struggling acquaintance who I've been trying to help for a number of years and even though I knew it might be a risk, I took the risk anyway,” Ps Cutcliffe said.

"I did expect the car to come back but when the time came to return the car, I didn't hear anything and when they weren't contactable, I ended up having to call the police.”

Ps Cutcliffe said he knew the wait for the return of the car could take some time, so he decided to put up a post on Facebook on Thursday to see if anyone could assist him with the case.

"It was an amazing response from the community and I think the post was shared probably more than 1000 times from across different pages including my own personal page, as well as from the Westside Community Care page and different other pages as well,” he said.

"The public ended up reporting information to the police which helped with the search and in the end my car was recovered.

"I believe the power of social media and prayers really helped find my car and another big thing that I took from this, was that power of love is far greater than any power of money because last week I put up post for a $200 IGA voucher which a few people shared, but in this case where there was no reward so many people shared it out of love.

"It's quite amazing how willing people were to share and encourage me through this time.”

Police located the car in Rosewood this morning.