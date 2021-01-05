Power lines fall on car following traffic accident

Power lines have reportedly fallen onto a car at Minden (file image).

The alert was received by emergency services shortly after 2.30pm on Tuesday.

It’s reported the incident is on Lowood-Minden Road, outside the Minden State School.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services arrived on scene at 2.45pm with one crew on scene.

A Queensland police spokesman said officers were on scene at a traffic crash and were doing traffic control.

The spokesman said there were no major injuries, but power lines had fallen.