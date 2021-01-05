Menu
Power lines have reportedly fallen onto a car at Minden (file image).
News

Power lines fall on car following traffic accident

Ali Kuchel
5th Jan 2021 2:52 PM
Power lines have reportedly fallen on a car at Minden.

The alert was received by emergency services shortly after 2.30pm on Tuesday.

It’s reported the incident is on Lowood-Minden Road, outside the Minden State School.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services arrived on scene at 2.45pm with one crew on scene.

A Queensland police spokesman said officers were on scene at a traffic crash and were doing traffic control.

The spokesman said there were no major injuries, but power lines had fallen.

minden state school traffic accidents
Gatton Star

