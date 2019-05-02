Power cut after line comes down

UPDATE 1PM: POWER has been restored to affected homes following a power outage at Eastern Heights this morning.

An Energex spokesman confirmed an unidentified vehicle brought the 240-volt line down near the corner of Chermside Rd and Salisbury Rd about 10am.

The line was left lying on the road and police arrived to ensure no pedestrians or motorists were able to get too close.

Energex crews had the problem fixed by 1pm.

EARLIER: ENERGEX crews were called to Eastern Heights this morning following reports of a power line down.

The 240 volt line, servicing five homes , was brought down near the corner of Chermside Rd and Salisbury Rd about 10am. An Energex spokesman said the cause was unknown.

Powerlines down on Chermside Road. Cordell Richardson

Police helped guard the area and keep the scene safe while technicians worked to fix the problem.