Power bills set to plummet if proposal succeeds

REVISED proposals are set to see households across the state receive significant reductions on their power bills.

The State Government has committed to investing in Queensland's energy future after its state-owned assets submitted their final proposals to the Australian Energy Regulator.

Energy Qld Ltd has lodged updated submissions for to the Australian Energy Regulator for Ergon and Energex's network investment plans for 2020 to 2025.

Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the updated submissions will ensure Queenslanders will receive safe, secure and reliable electricity all across the state.

"We have the energy trifecta here in Queensland: lowest prices on the eastern seaboard, reliable supply and a planned transition to a renewable future," Dr Lynham said this week.

"These revised submissions will ensure residents all over Queensland will have access to reliable electricity especially in times of natural disasters such as cyclones and bushfires."

Queensland's energy network businesses have accepted the majority of the AER's recommendations with Queensland on track to have the largest bill decreases in the nation next year.

The revised proposals will mean the average Queensland residential household and small business power bills will see significant reductions.

"With our state-owned assets we are delivering a safe and reliable power supply for all Queenslanders along with a planned transition to a renewable future," Dr Lynham said.