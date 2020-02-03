POWER 100: Coast’s most powerful people 90-81

POWER 100: Heidi Meyer, Julian Wilson and Greg Rogerson are among the Daily's countdown for the most influential people in the region.

FOLLOWING on from Saturday's reveal, the Sunshine Coast Daily's Power 100 list continues today.

We're counting down the region's most influential people from 2019.

Here are 90-81 individuals who made their mark last year. Head here for Saturday's list.

90. Kylee Byrne

MORE than 15 years' experience as a coach led Kylee Byrne to success last year following the resignation of Noeline Taurua.

Coach Kylee Byrne. Photo: Patrick Woods

The Sunshine Coast Lightning lead stepped down from her head coach at the season's end, with then-assistant coach Kylee Byrne being promoted to the top job.

Byrne played a pivotal role in Lightning's 2017 and 2018 Premierships and the 2019 Grand Final as Taurua's right hand.

89. Heidi Meyer

THE Badderam Eco Luxe Resort and Spa founder frequented the news last year as she worked to secure financial support for the Buderim proposal.

Badderam creative director and founder Heidi Meyer.

Sunshine Coast Council granted approval for the development in 2018, which required the proponents enter into a Hotel Management Agreement within two years.

Ms Meyer told the Daily last month the resort's future could rely on whether the developers can secure an extra four years to lock down a $100 million investment.

88. Dan Purdie

THE Ninderry MP was outspoken in 2019 against a "broken" child protection system he believes leaves victims vulnerable in Queensland.

MP for Ninderry and former Child Sex Offender Detective Dan Purdie. Photo: Lachie Millard

As a former Detective-Sergeant with the Child Protection and Investigation Unit, Mr Purdie raised concerns multiple times last year about the potential burnout of officers tasked with monitoring registered sex offenders.

He was also heavily involved in calling on the Attorney-General to appeal the sentence given to Andrew David Muirhead, who hit and killed Coolum woman Sharon Cuthbert outside her home in 2017.

87. Simon Latchford

THE tourism chief continues to work hard behind the scenes in boosting visitor growth on the Sunshine Coast.

Visit Sunshine Coast CEO Simon Latchford.

As the Visit Sunshine Coast CEO, Mr Latchford is responsible for the development of a strong regional brand, aiming to increase the number of tourists each year.

Last September he endorsed Queensland's Olympic Games 2032 bid, believing it would be a "once in a generation opportunity" for the industry.

86. Brendan Bathersby

THE Maroochydore Chamber of Commerce president has been a part of the business community on the Coast for almost three decades.

Maroochydore Chamber president Brendan Bathersby. Photo: John McCutcheon

Mr Bathersby heads up Garland Waddington's litigation team and is a member of the Sunshine Coast Law Association.

Being actively involved with various charities such as The Compass Institute, Mr Bathersby prides himself on giving back to the community.

85. Amanda Shadforth

PROMINENT fashion influencer Amanda Shadforth continued to grow her online presence into the millions last year.

She's the genius behind popular blog Oracle Fox and the OF by Amanda Shadforth collection, selling trendy art prints and clothing online.

Fashion guru Amanda Shadforth.

Ms Shadforth was recently featured in Vogue Australia and has previously worked on campaigns with the likes of YSL, Louis Vitton and Ralph Lauren.

Having been involved with the Australia Fashion Council and a judge two years running for the BT Emerging Fashion Designer awards, Ms Shadforth follows her passion of supporting upcoming designers.

84. Greg Rogerson

THE Division 10 councillor has made headlines in the past for clashing publicly with Mayor Mark Jamieson over lack of transparency concerns.

Despite Cr Rogerson announcing in March that he would not seek re-election this year, the TAFE teacher continued to fight for his community in 2019.

Cr Greg Rogerson at the Nambour terminus site. Photo: Patrick Woods

Cr Rogerson was instrumental in getting the Nambour Heritage Tramway project off the ground, with works at the terminus site continuing to chug forward into 2020.

He told the Daily his retirement as a councillor would be filled with time with his wife of more than 40 years, Lesley.

83. Ziggy Alberts

THE former Mountain Creek State High School student turned global music sensation is a perfect example of the Coast's potential to produce stars.

Ziggy Alberts in Byron Bay. Photo: Natalie Grono

Alberts began with just a guitar in hand and has since released five successful records and sold out tours around the world within his music career.

He established his own record label, Commonfolk Records, in 2018, and has continued to make his musical vision a reality for the future.

82. Dan Sowden

THE Ray White Maroochydore director celebrated the proudest moment of his 15 year career in September.

Mr Sowden was named Principal of the Year in the 2019 Ray White Queensland Annual Awards, an "extraordinary" moment for the auctioneer.

Ray White Maroochydore principal and auctioneer Dan Sowden. Photo: Natasha Woodward

Having grown up locally on the Coast, Mr Sowden can be seen each Saturday conducting many of Ray White's onsite auctions.

Through his sporting passion with the Maroochydore Rugby Union or surf clubs to local charities, Mr Sowden is heavily engaged in the community.

81. Julian Wilson

THE pro surfer made waves on the Coast in both his professional and personal life last year.

Wilson battled his way to a provisional spot on the Australian team destined for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after finishing the World Surf League's Championship Tour 11th overall and as the second-highest ranked Australian in the standings.

Coolum Beach surfer Julian Wilson. Photo: Damien Poullenot

The Coolum Beach local also put his public profile to good use in July, auctioning off a surf board to raise money for a 12-year-old fighting bone cancer.

He and his wife Ashley recently welcomed the newest arrival to their growing family after announcing they were expecting a boy last October.