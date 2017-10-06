Potentially severe thunderstorms forecast for Ipswich

IPSWICH in the firing line of a severe thunderstorm expected to reach the city this afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology is warning of a potentially gusty storm that could track to the city from further inland.

Damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hail are possible.

The rain will stick around into the weekend with cloudy conditions on Saturday and showers forecast for Saturday and Sunday, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Annabel Ford said.

A high of 25 degrees is expected for Saturday and 28 degrees for Sunday.