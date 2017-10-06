33°
News

Potentially severe thunderstorms forecast for Ipswich

Emma Clarke
by

IPSWICH in the firing line of a severe thunderstorm expected to reach the city this afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology is warning of a potentially gusty storm that could track to the city from further inland.

Damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hail are possible.

The rain will stick around into the weekend with cloudy conditions on Saturday and showers forecast for Saturday and Sunday, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Annabel Ford said.

A high of 25 degrees is expected for Saturday and 28 degrees for Sunday.

Topics:  bom ipswich ipswich weather thunder storm

Ipswich Queensland Times
Taxi driver murdered Sharron Phillips

Taxi driver murdered Sharron Phillips

THIS is the man who murdered Sharron Phillips.

Ipswich home at centre of $8.7m police drug bust

8.30AM: Police are currently investigating the break and enter at the Mundubbera Showgrounds.

Police say they found chemicals to produce more than 38kg of MDA

It’s green for go on Ipswich road upgrade

Traffic lights - green, red and amber! Great for topics like road traffic, driving a car, transportation etc.

The project included widening sections from two lanes to four

Dear Malcolm, please end the marriage survey trauma

Examples of marriage equality homophobia from around Australia.

Should the same-sex marriage survey continue?

Local Partners