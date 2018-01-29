Menu
Cyclone risk eases after depression clears off

Yorkeys Knob locals Bella Donohue, 10, I'sha Donohue, 12, and Kimberley Metcalfe, 10 were happy to see the end of the rain and ran down to the surf with their bodyboards. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
by Danaella Wivell

THE potential Tropical Cyclone Kelvin, which had been forming in Queensland waters, has given the Far North a miss and has swung out of the Australian area of responsibility.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Sean Fitzgerald said the monsoon trough would still affect Cairns, but the threat of a cyclone had significantly diminished.

"The low that we were monitoring is now 1500km east of Cairns," he said.

"There was only ever a very low chance of it developing into a cyclone and now it's moved out of the Australian area of responsibility.

"The people of Cairns can celebrate that they dodged this one."

He said the wet weather would continue in the region despite the immediate cyclone threat lessening.

"Cairns will remain rainy this week," he said.

"The area is still under the effect of the trough.

"In terms of total rainfall, having the low moving offshore won't affect rainfall figures."

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a medium chance of showers this afternoon and a medium chance of a thunderstorm tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to remain between 23C and 31C.

