Potential to make Springfield its own clean energy hub

WinGen took out first place at the EnergyLab Brisbane CleanTech Hackathon event recently. L-R: EnergyLab co-founder & executive director, Nick Lake, Origin Energy strategy manager Bill Truscott, WinGen team members Theresa Qin, Matthew Weston-Green, Rikesh Ram and Ryan Zujic and Bioenergy Australia director of the board, Heather Bone.

A SPRINGFIELD clean energy start up is aiming to disrupt the energy industry with its new wind turbine technology.

WinGen is an arm of Springfield's Australian Electric Infrastructure Transport (AEIT) company and formed recently as part of the EnergyLab Brisbane CleanTech Hackathon event held earlier this month.

The event aimed to promote clean energy/technology start ups and had more than 40 people work together over 24 hours to come up with a new clean technology business concept.

WinGen's winning idea was to create its own self-sustainable, renewable, clean energy integrated battery storage system powered by wind turbine technology.

WinGen team member and AEIT CEO Rikesh Ram said the idea had the potential to shake up the entire energy sector.

"I've had this idea sitting on the shelf for a while and when the opportunity to present it at the Hackathon came along, I felt it was the perfect time to launch it," Mr Ram said.

"Basically we've created a technology which takes away the need to transmit energy from regional areas and can instead create our own localised, zero-emission energy through our urban wind turbine technology.

"AGL recently announced it would spend $875 million dollars creating regional wind turbine farms, but we can cut out that process and provide local, clean energy which will ultimately make it cheaper for local energy consumers.

"If we're successful in getting our idea off the ground, we have the potential to take Greater Springfield completely off the grid and for it to be its very own, self-reliant clean energy hub."

As a result of winning the hackathon, WinGen will automatically go through to the EnergyLab's Acceleration Program recruitment process, whereby if successful, the company will receive a range of financial and business support to take the idea to the next level.

EnergyLab operations director James Tilbury said it was WinGen's innovative idea and business concept that secured the win for the team.

"It was a combination of factors, but the fact that they worked well together in a short period of time to come up with a whole new business concept, a 3D model of the concept and a great pitch about the technology was ultimately what did it," Mr Tilbury said.

"It's a novel concept which we hadn't come across before and was particularly innovative with the likes of providing above ground wind tunnels in urban areas for example.

"If successful in getting through to our Acceleration Program, WinGen will reecive a range of resources such as $50,000 of seed capital, a free co-working space, business mentors, legal and accounting support as well as access to our community of clean energy entrepreneurs."

To find out more about EnergyLab's Hackathon events, visit the website or to learn more about the WinGen technology, contact Rikesh Ram on: rram@aeit.net.au