Potential risk: Watchdog warning on plumbing, electric work

The state’s building watchdog has issued a warning about an unlicensed tradesman.

The state’s building watchdog has issued a warning about an unlicensed tradesman.

RESIDENTS have been warned about a tradesman carrying out unlicensed electrical and plumbing work which the state's building watchdog says could pose a risk to public safety.

The Queensland Building and Construction Commission has issued the warning against Brisbane man Miroslav Bolfan and related business names that include MBN Australia, MBN, MBN Australia Bathroom Renovations and Tiling and MBN Cars.

The QBCC said Mr Bolfan has used several different QBCC licence numbers illegally, including the use of an expired number and by posing as two current QBCC licence holders.

It is believed the work was carried out in the suburbs of Bardon and Riverhills.

Potential customers, contractors and suppliers have been urged to be cautious in their dealings with Mr Bolfan, and to exercise extreme caution and seek legal advice before making any payments, to protect their interests.

QBCC Commissioner, Brett Bassett, said that Mr Bolfan's work was unlicensed and non compliant, and posed a threat to public safety.

"To help safeguard homeowners, electrical and plumbing work must only ever be carried out by licensed individuals, which Mr Bolfan is not," Mr Bassett said.

The QBCC is aware of several complaints about unlawful conduct by Mr Bolfan, and is concerned that he continues to carry out or undertake to carry out unlawful building work.

The free licence check on the QBCC website will confirm if a person is licensed appropriately, and if necessary, consumers should ask for proof of a person's identity.