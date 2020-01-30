Menu
Joshua Jeffrey outside the Burnie Court in 2018. PICTURE CHRIS KIDD
Crime

Potential jail time for cruel penguin killer

by HELEN KEMPTON
30th Jan 2020 2:15 PM
A MAN who bludgeoned six little penguins to death - and whose original sentence outraged the public - may end up spending time behind bars.

Joshua Leigh Jeffrey was convicted in July 2018 of beating the birds with a stick as he drank alcohol with mates on a beach in Sulphur Creek in the early hours of 2016.

He received a sentence in the Burnie Magistrate's Court of 49 hours of community service.

The sentenced was appealed by the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions which argued it was "manifestly inadequate."

In October, 2018 Justice Stephen Estcourt doubled those community orders to 98 and also imposed a prison sentence of two months.

That sentence was suspended on the condition Jeffrey not commit an offence punishable by imprisonment for 12 months.

In the Burnie Supreme Court today the court was told Jeffrey had been convicted of such an offence on January 20 and Tasmania Police had filed an application for breach of a suspended sentence.

A hearing will be set down after Jeffrey appears before his sentencing judge, Stephen Estcourt again on February 3.

