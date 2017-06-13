20°
Potential delays for Ipswich CBD demolition

Anna Hartley
| 13th Jun 2017 1:45 PM Updated: 2:21 PM
Workers are preparing for the CBD demolition now.
Workers are preparing for the CBD demolition now.

WORK has officially started on the demolition of the CBD but already rain might hinder progress.

Acting Mayor Paul Tully said it was a big week for Ipswich as workers started the first step of the CBD redevelopment project this week.

Site offices have been set up with demountable buildings being erected behind Woolworths on Monday.

The work is the first tangible step towards the $150 million redevelopment of the CBD being realised.

Cr Tully said the demolition phase would take about four and a half months from start to finish.

"When they start the physical demolition work you will see more," he said.

"This week it's preparatory work. They are working on the positioning of buildings, paint marking to identify position of underground services and erecting fencing.

"It's still possibly a week away before the physical demolition occurs.

"But this week does mark the start of the demolition, bigger than that, it's the start of the project."

Despite the excitement, Cr Tully said the weather forecast meant the project might already be affected.

"The rain can slow things down, like in any project, so we're just hoping it eases," Cr Tully said.

"We are keeping an eye on the weather but the last report I saw said it's going to be raining all week."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  cbd ipswich ipswich council rain weather

