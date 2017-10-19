Wireless electric buses plan to solve parking, traffic woes

A SPRINGFIELD wireless transport company says it has the answer to the area's current parking and traffic woes.

Australian Electric Infrastructure Transport (AEIT) is a company specialising in commercialising the wireless charging of electric vehicles, with a particular focus on public transport.

The Time Magazine Top 50 Inventions-listed company is already operating wireless electric buses and tram systems in South Korea and CEO Rikesh Venay Ram said he wanted to bring the same technology to Springfield to help reduce issues around public transport, parking and traffic.

"We plan to set up an end-to-end zero emission public transport system which if people are interested, can be fully owned and funded by the community," Mr Ram said.

"I'm a local and I know that if I want to get a park at the train station I won't get a park after a certain time and this would completely erase the need for people to drive to the station or drive anywhere that stops along the loop.

"We set up in Springfield because we thought it was a smart city and a great place for technology implementation, plus it's a great opportunity to manufacture this technology here in Queensland and to create a whole new sector of vehicle manufacturing."

Mr Ram said the initial development phase would include two separate loops running around Springfield with two to three pod vehicles each servicing 12-15 people at a time, with a focus on Springfield Central Station and Orion Springfield Central.

AEIT has previously applied for state and federal government funding, but has decided to go out on its own as a private transport company and holds both a public transport licence as well as a power distribution licence. This means with the right amount of funding, it can run and power its own independent transport system and have it up and running within a relatively short time.

Mr Ram said he envisioned there would eventually be a whole network of wireless vehicles travelling in and around Greater Springfield, with the long-term vision of implementing a wireless tram system in place of the proposed train line out to Ripley and Redbank.

"Once the infrastructure is in place we can grow the number of vehicles on the road which would mean we can start to create more vehicles and even smaller, more private vehicles operating in a way similar to that of Uber," he said.

"Based on our technology our prices will cost the same if not less than what is currently being charged for public transport because all of our vehicles are run on electricity which we will generate from renewable energy.

"The cost of setting up the tram line from Springfield to Ripley would also cost only a small amount of money compared to the millions, potentially billions the government is looking to spend, plus we can get it up and running in around one year as opposed to 10 or 15 years."

AEIT will hold a community interest meeting regarding the proposed private transport system at Springfield's Little Tokyo Two on Tuesday, October 24 from 5:30-6:30pm.

For more information, visit the AEIT Facebook event page.