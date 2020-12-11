Pot stash the cure for ‘overactive brain’

A man was caught with more than 600 grams of marijuana during a raid. Picture: File

A POLICE raid uncovered more than 600 grams of marijuana which a man had hidden in different places around his property.

The search, aided by a drug detection dog, uncovered a marijuana haul of 624.2 grams.

Callum Gillman told police it was all for his personal use, and that he kept it in separate places to avoid sweating on the leaf.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said a drug detection dog was used to search the property and first located a used water pipe and a brass conepiece in a bedroom.

Sgt Dick said large protein container held a set of scales with green leafy residue, and cannabis in a plastic bag that weighed 116.5 grams.

A box in the bedroom held 478 grams of cannabis, with Gillman saying that he separated the drug to stop it becoming sweaty.

A black backpack held a clip seal bag with 29.7 grams of cannabis inside.

A small cannabis plant was also found growing outside in a pot hidden behind a water tank.

Sgt Dick said Gillman told officers he had thrown a single seed into the garden bed and later saw it growing so put it into a pot.

“Says he would have used it to save some money,” Sgt Dick said.

Callum Nicholas Gillman, 42, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to possession of a dangerous drug cannabis; producing a dangerous drug; possession of property used in a drug offence; and possession of drug utensils.

Defence lawyer Christy Louden said Gillman had an overactive brain and cannabis kept him calm.

She said he was receiving professional medical help.

Ms Louden sought for no conviction to be recorded against the business professional because of his planned international travel.

The court heard Gillman had no criminal record.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said he had a prior good history and she would not record a conviction. Gillman was fined $1500.