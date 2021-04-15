Pot plant punished in police order breach

A woman took her frustrations with her partner out on a pot plant.

A woman took her frustrations with her partner out on a pot plant.

A lover’s tiff turned foul when a woman who was angry at being locked out of her partner’s house took her frustrations out on an innocent pot plant.

Police were called to an Ipswich house and later charged a 39-year-old woman with a breach of a protection order.

An Ipswich court this week heard police were called back again a few days later, with the woman throwing crockery at her partner.

When she was told the troubled relationship was now over, Ipswich Magistrate Virginia Sturgess agreed it was probably for the best.

The woman, who cannot be named, pleaded guilty on Wednesday before the Ipswich Magistrates Court to one charge of contravening a police protection order in Churchill on March 18; and contravening a domestic violence order on March 30.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said the first incident involved the woman defecating in the man’s pot plant, after she returned to his house despite a police order.

The second incident involved a verbal argument over cigarettes.

Sgt Caldwell said the couple began drinking and at 11pm the woman went to go and get a cigarette.

The man said no she could not have one as he had paid for them.

When she approached him the man pushed her back and she fell to the floor.

The woman got up and grabbed a ceramic cup and threw it in his direction.

Sgt Caldwell said it hit the floor and smashed to pieces, and the woman then attacked the man by scratching at him.

While arguing outside the house she again fell to the ground, hitting her head on concrete.

After getting back up she grabbed a ceramic mug and threw it.

It hit a wall and smashed into pieces, causing the man to suffer cuts.

Sgt Caldwell said both were affected by alcohol and the woman was arrested due to the protection order being in place.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said the relationship was over and the woman had relocated.

“She is on medication for anxiety and describes herself as being an alcoholic,” Mr Fairclough said.

Magistrate Sturgess said police imposed a temporary protection order to give her time “to cool down” but she returned to the house and defecated in the man’s pot plant.

Then a week later they argued over a cigarette.

“I am told that the relationship is at end. Perhaps a good thing,” she said.

The woman was sentenced to a nine-month probation order. No conviction was recorded.