POT GROWERS: List of locals in court for growing cannabis

SIX GROWERS: A number of locals have been nabbed for growing pot and pleaded guilty to drug production in Gatton Magistrates Court.

KNOWN for its fertile soil, the region boasts numerous farms occupied by growers producing everything from broccoli and cauliflower to pumpkins and tomatoes.

But not everyone growing in the district has a crop they plan to sell or one they’re legally allowed to even grow.

Here is a list of those who recently pleaded guilty to drug production in Gatton Magistrates Court.

Shai Simpson pleaded guilty to drug production after he was charged on December 29, 2019.

He was fined $350.

A conviction was not recorded.

FULL STORY: Budding ‘scientist’s’ prized marijuana plant seized

Robert Patman pleaded guilty to drug production after he was charged on July 3, 2019.

He was fined $300.

A conviction was not recorded.

FULL STORY: Veranda ‘pot’ plants land man in court

Christopher Harrison pleaded guilty to drug production in September last year.

He was fined $1200.

FULL STORY: BUSTED: ‘Sophisticated’ dope found in bedroom closet

Carley Wyllie pleaded guilty to two charges of drug production after she was charged on November 16, 2019.

She was fined $1000.

A conviction was not recorded.

FULL STORY: Most closets house shoes, this one was hiding something else

Trent Cundell pleaded guilty to drug production after he was charged on November 25, 2019.

He was fined $1000.

FULL STORY: Glowing lounge room mini bar aids cops in Lockyer drug bust

Kevin Morris-Barrie pleaded guilty to drug production after he was charged on July 30, 2019.

He was ordered to complete 50 hours of community service within six months and was disqualified from driving for two months.

FULL STORY: ‘Big f---ing red tomato’ crop draws cops to Laidley property