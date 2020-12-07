Postie targeted in bizarre failed robbery bid

A POSTMAN was bashed after having his delivery van rammed by a would-be car jacker.

The brazen daylight attack was committed by Bowie McDougall on a street in Camira.

The postman apparently fought back, which prevented McDougall driving off in the mail van.

Ipswich District Court on Monday heard McDougall then stabbed another inmate while on remand for the offence.

When McDougall appeared in the dock for sentence, Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC commented that in the old days a robbery or attempted robbery of Her Majesties Royal Mail service was punishable by a life sentence.

Bowie Robert McDougall, 30, pleaded guilty to wilfully damaging a motor vehicle in Camira on July 13, 2018; assault causing bodily harm to a man (Australia Post worker); stealing a mobile phone; and attempted robbery with violence.

McDougall also pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding of a prisoner inside the Wacol jail on February 17 this year.

Crown prosecutor Cameron Wilkins said that four days after committing his offences against the Australia Post courier driver, McDougall offended across the border in NSW and spent 15 months in jail.

When he returned to Queensland he turned himself in, spending 420 days (13 ½ months) in jail on remand.

Mr Wilkins said the courier driver for Australia Post was on his daily run when he was followed by McDougall.

McDougall went away but soon after came back and crashed his car into the back of the delivery van.

McDougall got into the van but when the postman reached in to get the van keys McDougall struck him in the head and face.

The worker resisted and McDougall again used violence before going back to his own car where another person was behind the wheel and they drove off.

Mr Wilkins said it was an apparent random attack on a person going about their daily work.

Mr Wilkins said McDougall was in the Wacol facility in February when rumours circulated about the reason another prisoner was in jail.

McDougall approached the prisoner from behind and stabbed him near his ear on the side of the face with scissors.

When the man turned he was stabbed in the chest and stomach, and as he tried to flee McDougall stabbed him in the back.

McDougall later told corrective service officers: “I stabbed old mate with a pair of scissors”.

Defence barrister Kristie Horne outlined McDougall’s childhood trauma, and later his methylamphetamine addiction.

She said he’d been attending narcotics anonymous while in jail.

Judge Horneman-Wren said McDougall rammed the postman’s van with his car and attempted to rob him of either the van or its contents.

When the Australia Post courier driver took a photo of him on his mobile phone McDougall stole the phone.

When it was later recovered, the incriminating photo helped police identify McDougall.

Judge Horneman-Wren said it was very fortunate the stabbing injuries to the prisoner were relatively minor.

McDougall was sentenced to a jail term of 5 ½ years, including three years for attempted robbery with violence; and 2 ½ years for the wounding of the prisoner. He received immediate parole release.