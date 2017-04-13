28°
News

Postcode stuff-up could cost lives warns Tully

Joel Gould
| 13th Apr 2017 5:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AUSTRALIA Post has been slammed for a postcode gaffe that Deputy Mayor Paul Tully says could cost lives and will cause misdirected mail en masse.

The controversy relates to Australia Post giving postcode 4124 to a development estate in Greenbank and New Beith, known colloquially as "Spring Mountain", when Spring Mountain has been a suburb of Ipswich for decades and is set to be home to thousands of residents in the eastern suburbs.

Cr Tully said Spring Mountain in Ipswich, adjacent to Springfield Lakes, should have a postcode of 4300 - the postcode for most of Ipswich's eastern suburbs.

He said the area called Spring Mountain by locals in Logan was actually in the suburbs of New Beith and Greenbank.

"It is a real estate-developer name and has never been an official place name recognised by the government," Cr Tully said.

"Australia Post never allocates an official postcode to estate names, only to official suburb and locality names.

"This is the first departure from that policy ever in Australia since postcodes were introduced 50 years ago in 1967.

"The Spring Mountain debacle is a monumental stuff-up by Australia Post.

"Because of the two competing postcodes, mail will be held up, misdirected or returned to sender.

"Triple 0 calls to emergency services could be delayed as operators try to work out the scene of a fire or accident. Lives could be lost with delays in identifying if an incident is in Ipswich or Logan."

Cr Tully said this was "a community disaster waiting to happen after some fool in Australia Post assigned a postcode to a non-existent place in Logan City".

"Australia Post has a duty to immediately withdraw the 4124 postcode for Spring Mountain and urgently advise all local residents of New Beith and Greenbank what their correct suburb name is," he said.

Australia Post has not admitted to any error, but a spokesperson did respond to Cr Tully's statements.

"Postcodes are assigned to facilitate the efficient processing and delivery of mail, and correspond with the delivery centres from which mail is delivered," the spokesperson said.

"Local councils define the boundaries of the localities they administer, and we then assign postcodes to those localities based solely on the needs of the delivery network. The housing estate locally known as 'Spring Mountain Estate' is officially gazetted in the locality of Greenbank 4124.

"In some instances a number of locations/suburbs share the same postcode; as is the case with Greenbank and Spring Mountain sharing the postcode 4124. To ensure mail is sorted effectively and efficiently, we encourage residents of 'Spring Mountain Estate' tp use the correct suburb of Greenbank as their address."

Cr Tully said suburb and locality names in Queensland were "approved solely by the state government, not local councils".

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  australia post cr paul tully ipswich logan spring mountain

Cyclone Debbie: Emergency funding held up by political fight

Cyclone Debbie: Emergency funding held up by political fight

STRUGGLING farmers are frustrated by fighting politicians delaying emergency disaster relief cash they urgently need to recover from Cyclone Debbie.

Postcode stuff-up could cost lives warns Tully

CONTROVERSY: Deputy Mayor Paul Tully has slammed Australia Post for a postcode "stuff-up” he says could cost lives.

Spring Mountain postcode gaffe could see Triple 0 calls delayed

Mullen inspired by ALP icons to give her all in Jordan

TEAM: Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk with Charis Mullen, Labor candidate for the new seat of Jordan.

Premier Palaszczuk annoints new candidate ahead of next election

EBOLA CURE: Kalbar vet's vital role in finding a treatment

Health workers carry the body of a suspected Ebola victim in Bomi county on the outskirts of Monrovia, Liberia

11,000 victims died and 30,000 were infected by Ebola in 2014

Local Partners

MEASLES OUTBREAK: Is Ipswich affected?

FEARS of a measles epidemic are sweeping the state following an outbreak at a Central Queensland shopping centre.

How 'golden growler' can get you free beer for a full year

GENEROUS: Wade Curtis of Pumpyard Brewery and Bar with the 'Holy Grail' of beer - the Golden Growler.

Willy Wonka of Ipswich ale has brewed up a golden idea for patrons

The Bluesfest stars Byron, Lismore and Ballina love the most

FAVOURITES: The Lumineers are an American folk rock / Americana band based in Denver, Colorado

Spotify reveals the Norther Rivers top streamed artists

See a dramatic performance of the Passion of the Christ

CHRIST ALIVE: The Moogerah Passion Play will be performed again this year on the shores of Lake Moogerah.

CELEBRATE Easter by going to Moogerah Passion Play

Free things to do in Ipswich these holidays

Queens Park, Ipswich

Free activities you can do this weekend

The Bluesfest stars Byron, Lismore and Ballina love the most

Spotify has revealed the top streamed artists at the festival for Ballina, Lismore, Byron Bay, Ocean Shores, Mullumbimby, Brunswick Heads and Lennox Head.

Former Scary Spice Mel B wants her sex tapes

Former Spice Girl Mel B.

Mel B asks cops to help get sex tapes, ex says she’s ‘hysterical’.

Reynolds’ hilarious prank on Lively during labour

BLAKE Lively and Ryan Reynolds prove they’re perfectly matched.

INSIDE MAFS: Simon reveals life behind-the-scenes

Alene Khatcherian and Simon McQuillan during a commitment ceremony on reality television show Married At First Sight.

It was a long process mental evaluations, criminal history checks

Why there will never be a Friends reunion

Bad news, Friends fans: Lisa Kudrow says a reunion is “not going to happen.”

Lisa Kudrow has explained why a reunion is not going to happen.

Lisa throws sensational shade at fashion critics

The famous shirt.

Lisa Wilkinson delivers the perfect response to fashion critics.

Where did it all go wrong for Jenna Elfman?

Jenna Elfman back in 1998.

SINCE Dharma and Greg, Elfman hasn’t been able to catch a break.

The Lifestyle Property to Call Home.

Lot 2 Andrews Road, Crows Nest 4355

Rural 0 0 Offers over...

This 100 acre/40ha property provides you with beautiful views looking over Crows Nest Golf Course to the north and rolling green hills to the west. The property...

1100m2 Warehouse In Ideal Location

2-6 Monigold Place, Dinmore 4303

Commercial Conveniently located on a 6,431 m2 block with quick access straight onto ... Auction Venue:...

Conveniently located on a 6,431 m2 block with quick access straight onto the Ipswich Motorway, Warrego Highway or Cunningham Highway. andbull; 1100 m2 warehouse...

CONVENIENCE PLUS

115 Equestrian Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 $399,000...

If you're in the market to buy and awesome FAMILY HOME or INVESTMENT which is within walking distance to Bus Stop, local Shopping Precinct with Speciality Shops...

SUB-DIVIDE ME AND PROFIT – IT’S THAT SIMPLE!

57 Fernvale Road Brassall, Brassall 4305

House 4 1 2 $365,000

This large unique styled home sits on a massive 2195m2 block where not only do you get huge block in a central location but your also welcomed with the option to...

SUB-DIVIDE ME AND PROFIT OR BUILD A SECOND HOME FOR FAMILY OR BUILD THE BIGGEST SHED YOU CAN IMAGINE OR…

18 Bertrand Avenue, Kensington Grove 4341

House 4 2 2 $430,000

Situated on 2.75 acres (11,060m2) is this gorgeous family home which is the perfect mix of country living with the modern conveniences of being close to school and...

Charming Colonial

182 Cascade Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $269,000

With the market moving and homes are selling quickly this charming colonial home is ready for a renovation whether it be now or down the track. Live in the...

WINSTON GLADES BEST BUY @ ONLY $299,000!!

7 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 1 1 $299,000

Stop searching – You have just found the perfect starter home, downsizer or investment home – here’s why! For starters it is in Yamanto’s highly sought after...

UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY-- DUAL LIVING- VIEWS

101 Green Valley Road, Minden 4311

House 6 3 5 $460,000

This is absolutely unique!! Two separate homes on the one 5874m2 block. Totally separate in every way; this is a rare opportunity in the most picturesque setting...

WALK TO BRASSALL SHOPPING CENTRE

11 Robin Street, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 1 1 259,000...

This one owner 60 year old home has been much loved over the years and this is the first time it has ever been on the market for sale. Sitting high up the street...

POTENTIAL AND POSITION..ACT QUICK!

31 Queen Street, Harrisville 4307

House 3 1 SHOP/HOUSE $295K...

Here's an opportunity that doesn't come by everyday. Calling all investors, business owners or even those thinking of starting a business and working from home.

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

MACCAS BOOST: $800,000 for Playland, McCafe and drive-thru

The restaurant will continue to trade during the renovations

Discover one of Ipswich's classic homes: Gainsborough

Houses of Ipswich

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!