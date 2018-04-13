Postcode headache for Springfield Rise resident

Springfield Rise at Spring Mountain connects directly to Lendlease's first Springfield community.

A SPRINGFIELD Rise resident has been left frustrated after his postcode was changed last year.

Jaswinder Somal moved into his new home in September last year and would have missed a letter sent out by Australia Post mid-year.

The letter detailed a new postcode for Spring Mountain changing from 4124 to 4300 on July 1 last year.

Australia Post gave residents six months to make the change, but after December 31 any mail addressed to the old postcode could be delayed or returned to sender.

Mr Somal said his bank still wasn't using the new postcode.

In a letter to residents Australia Post said the change was made to "ensure our operations are structured to support the future growth of this area into the future".

The new post code brings Spring Mountain and Springfield Rise residents into line with the rest of Springfield.