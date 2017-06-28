Postcode change for Spring Mountain

Spring Mountain will change its postcode from 4124 to 4300 as of July 1.

SPRING Mountain residents will have a new postcode as of July 1.

Due to a planned development of the suburb, Australia Post will change the existing postcode of 4124 to 4300.

In a recent announcement by the postal service, residents were advised Australia Post had reviewed its operations and was changing the postcode to ensure efficient and effective delivery of mail to the area in conjunction with the new development.

Residents were also advised to update their address with all people and organisations as soon as possible, with a grace period of six months to make the change.

For more information about the postcode change, contact Australia Post on 13 76 78 quoting reference number 12058201.