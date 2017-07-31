Postcode campaigns intensifies as large crowd gathers

HUNDREDS of concerned citizens have gathered to support the campaign to have a change to postcode 4306 at Mt Crosby Bowls Club.

Residents of Karana Downs and nearby suburbs are seeking a new postcode. Australia Post sent several officials along to the meeting last week including the general manager for government affairs and a Queensland operational manager.

As reported earlier in the QT, the postcode is the same in Karana Downs as it is way out west at Blackbutt, with issues such as delivery time, freight costs, access to government services and insurance costs all being impacted.

Federal MP Jane Prentice, State MPs Dr Christian Rowan and Jim Madden along with councillors Kate Richards (Brisbane) and David Pahlke also attended.

Wendy de Graaf (left) and Simone Karandrews of Karana Downs would like to see a new postcode created instead of 4306. David Nielsen

Campaign leader Simone Karandrews said Australia Post officials stressed that they were "here to listen” to the concerns of the community and provide feedback.

"They then gave out some cards for people to write the questions they wanted answered,” she said.

"There was a lot of animosity from the crowd of which there were over 200.”

Ms Karandrews said the overall sentiment of the crowd was that the issue had been ongoing for two decades or more and there was frustration that nothing had been done.

"The main point was that we want our own postcode and we want it to be geographically appropriate to the areas it covers,” she said.

"We spoke about the impact on delivery costs for individuals and businesses living within the postcode zone is disadvantageous to all concerned, and a financial impost on business in particular.” The issue of third-party use of postcodes was also raised.

"The main positive to come out of it was that Australia Post would take the message they were hearing from us, pass it up the chain of command and get back to us within two weeks with further information,” she said.

"We made it known that we are aware of other postcodes that can be used.”