Sidekick allegedly threatened woman with samurai sword

THE sidekick of the notorious "Postcard Bandit" allegedly threatened a woman with a fake samurai sword and led police on a three-week manhunt.

Brendan Luke Karl Berichon, who shot to notoriety for helping "Postcard Bandit" Brendan Abbott break out of jail and avoid detection in 2008, is accused of forcing his way into the woman's home in February, threatening her, damaging property at the house and stealing her car.

In a recording of a triple 0 call played to the court yesterday, the woman can be heard telling police he had taken her car.

"She does say that you have stolen her car but she recants that in March to say that it was taken with her consent," Magistrate Louise Shepherd said.

Berichon allegedly fled after police went to speak to him in relation to a return-to-prison warrant.

It is alleged he ran into bushland at Pacific Pines while wildfires were raging in the area.

Berichon was denied bail in Southport Magistrates Court today for a number of charges including stealing, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, assault occasioning bodily harm and being unlawfully at large.

Magistrate Shepherd noted Berichon also had a history of using false names to help avoid detection by police.

She said she also took into account Berichon's previous conviction for helping Mr Abbott after his escape from prison into account when she was deciding bail.

Magistrates Shepherd denied Berichon bail and said he was an unacceptable risk of failing to appear in court or reoffending, and was concerned about the seriousness of the allegations.

"I am not persuaded that there are any conditions that I would put in place which would reduce the risk while on bail," she said.

Berichon's lawyer, Ross Malcomson of Fisher Dore Lawyers, asked for the woman's statement to be provided as soon as possible.

Mr Malcomson said it was difficult to proceed as there was no information about whether the woman was going to make an official complaint.

Berichon appeared impatient in the dock. He wore a white T-shirt with a blue Raw logo on the front.

He was asked if he wanted to proceed with a bail application after an additional charge was added.

"If I get knocked I'll just go the Supreme Court," he said.

"It's just goes on, one week to the next week to the next week."

The matter will return to court on May 17.