The manager of a town’s only post office and her husband have been charged with obtaining benefit by a deception.
Post office manager on money laundering charges

14th May 2021 1:41 PM
THE manager of Tennant Creek's only post office and her husband have been charged with obtaining benefit by a deception.

Rebecca Liebelt appeared in Tennant Creek Local Court on Tuesday after being charged with stealing, obtaining benefit by a deception and money laundering, as reported by the Tennant & District Times.

Liebelt's husband Greg appeared two days later facing similar charges, except on an upgraded charge of aggravated stealing, it was also reported.

A spokesman for Australia Post confirmed its Tennant Creek post office manager had been suspended pending a police investigation, but assured local residents there would be no impact to services at the post office.

"Australia Post's licensed post offices are an important part of our network and there are clear obligations, guidelines and policies that Licensees agree to when they join our network," he said.

Both cases were adjourned until 21 June.

 

Originally published as Post office manager and her husband face court on money laundering charges

