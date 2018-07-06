Menu
Post mortem results in on Gatton death case

Tara Miko
by
6th Jul 2018 3:13 PM

DETECTIVES investigating the death of a Gatton man at the weekend believe it to be non-suspicious.

A post mortem examination was conducted this week after the 38-year-old man was found unconscious at a South St home about 7.45pm on Friday, June 29.

He died a short time later.

Darling Downs Detective Inspector Lew Strohfeldt said detectives had received the preliminary post mortem examination report which had indicated the death to be non-suspicious.

But further test results including a toxicology report were yet to be received as part of the ongoing investigation.

"The post mortem (exam) has been done and we don't believe (the death) to be suspicious," he said.

"Investigations as to the cause of the death are continuing."

Initial inquiries had revealed the man had been involved in an altercation the morning he died, and had sought treatment at the Gatton Hospital that day.

Detective Inspector said there appeared to be no link between the man's death and the reported altercation.

He said detectives would prepare a report for the coroner.

crime death gatton lew strohfeldt lockyer valley
Toowoomba Chronicle

