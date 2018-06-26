Menu
Crime

Post flight drink ends in trouble

Ross Irby
by
26th Jun 2018 12:05 AM
JETTING in from an international business trip, Neil Wright shared a few more drinks upon landing, then got behind the wheel to head home.

With his foot down on the Subaru's accelerator, police at Goodna saw him go past at 1.30am. Wright was intercepted closer to home, where gave an alcohol reading four times the legal limit, at 0.239.

Neil Stephen Wright, 32, from Silkstone, yesterday pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol on Blackstone Road just before 2am on June 10.

Prosecutor Sergeant Tracey Laing told Ipswich Magistrate's Court Wright's Subaru was seen to go by at speed on the Ipswich Motorway.

When intercepted he told officers he was returning from an overseas flight.

Magistrate Robert Walker noted Wright had a prior offence in 2015.

He was asked if he had anything for the court to consider.

"Take into account I was on a work trip to South Korea," Wright said.

"My boss drove me to his place, we obviously also had drinks on the plane.

"There was no offer (by him) to get me home safely when it was work."

Wright conceded that he was solely responsible.

"Of course you are," Mr Walker said.

Mr Walker said police had been drawn to Wright's car because it was thought that he was speeding.

"The police advised me at the time of interception they picked me up at Goodna. Fifteen minutes later they picked me up at Blackstone," said Wright.

"If I was driving dangerously then why did they not pick me up before that."

Mr Walker said he had some concerns about the level of his remorse. He convicted and fined Wright $1500, and disqualified his licence 15 months.

Ipswich Queensland Times

