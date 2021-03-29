Menu
Letters to the Editor

Possum Utopia needs further explanation

29th Mar 2021 12:07 PM

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Greens leader Adam Bandt's brainwave, to heavily overload the rich with extra tax to pay for his 'possum utopia' (Sunday Press 28/3), has a reality effect beyond his vision - that soon there will be no wealthy to tax - they will all have moved overseas, what then?

Maybe a test of his reality knowledge or lack thereof would be to get him to explain to the people of Australia the thermodynamics of how CO2 at 0.04% (400 ppm) of the atmosphere can change the climate, full details please - buggered if I can work it out.

Maybe he can enlighten us or ask the vociferous Greens senator to explain it to us - the press could follow up this explanation.

G J May

Forestdale

adam bandt greens letters to the editor
Ipswich Queensland Times

