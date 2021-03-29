Possum Utopia needs further explanation

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Greens leader Adam Bandt's brainwave, to heavily overload the rich with extra tax to pay for his 'possum utopia' (Sunday Press 28/3), has a reality effect beyond his vision - that soon there will be no wealthy to tax - they will all have moved overseas, what then?

Maybe a test of his reality knowledge or lack thereof would be to get him to explain to the people of Australia the thermodynamics of how CO2 at 0.04% (400 ppm) of the atmosphere can change the climate, full details please - buggered if I can work it out.

Maybe he can enlighten us or ask the vociferous Greens senator to explain it to us - the press could follow up this explanation.

G J May

Forestdale