The deathmatch between a snake, a young possum and its mother on a Sunshine Coast property.
The deathmatch between a snake, a young possum and its mother on a Sunshine Coast property. Christine Birch Williams
Possum mum's savage fury as snake snatches baby

Francesca Mcmackin
by
4th May 2018 7:05 AM

THIS possum reacted as any mother would after a python snatched her baby from her back, as the fight for life unfolded in a Sunshine Coast backyard.

Christine Birch Williams said the carpet python had been living in the courtyard of her property for some time, before trying to make a meal of the wandering possum's baby.

But the possum's mother wasn't going to let that happen, biting and scratching at the snake with the full force of her rage as the python tried to squeeze the life out of her offspring.

Mumma possum was not backing down.
Mumma possum was not backing down. Christine Birch Williams

The snake was finally forced to retreat under the brutal onslaught.

Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie shared the photos to his Facebook page, adding the baby possum appeared to be fine after the snake let go.

 

The baby possum appeared uninjured after its brush with death.
The baby possum appeared uninjured after its brush with death. Christine Birch Williams

"Mr Python had a few bite marks for his troubles," he said.

"He wont mess with that possum again!"

A debate has since raged among commenters on whether the resident should have intervened to save the possum instead of taking photos, or was right to let nature take its course.

"As hard as this would be to watch...this is all a part of nature," Mr McKenzie said.

"Would I interfere and save the baby if I was there at the time? Hard to say.

"On one hand it would be horrible to watch, on the other hand the snake has earned his meal."

