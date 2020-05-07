Menu
Possible thunderstorm could put dampener on sunny days

Ashleigh Howarth
, ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au
7th May 2020 5:00 AM
THE sun is set to continue shining down on Ipswich for the remainder of the week, with temperatures hovering around the mid to high 20s.

Today the mercury will rise to a warm 27C following an overnight low of 11. The day will be partly cloudy with light winds.

Both Friday and Saturday will see a top of 27C, while Sunday will be slightly warmer with a top of 29C.

There is also the chance of showers and a thunderstorm developing on Sunday afternoon.

Sun protection should be worn from 9am-2pm as the UV index is expected to reach a moderate level today, Friday and Saturday.

