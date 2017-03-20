Man, woman suffer facial injuries in Booval attack

UP TO six people reportedly went to a Booval home overnight to confront someone living at the Bergin St address.

Police and ambulance officers were called just after 9pm last night after a scuffle broke out at the Booval residence.

A man who suffered facial injuries was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

A woman in her 20s was taken to Ipswich Hospital with minor facial injuries.

A Queensland Police spokesperson confirmed police did attend the Booval residence but could not confirm any further details at this stage.