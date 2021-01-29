Menu
Police respond to reports of a possible armed man at Collingwood Park Pic: file photo
Crime

Possible armed man forces police to evacuate homes

kaitlyn smith
29th Jan 2021 12:54 PM
MULTIPLE police units have swarmed on a Collingwood Park home following reports of a possible armed disturbance.

Crews were first called to the McCormack Ct address about 10.30am on Friday.

One resident said online they had been evacuated by police from their home while the incident was unfolding.

“From what we were told it has something to do with a neighbour and a possible firearm,” she said.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the man involved had a history of weapon use.

He said no weapon had been located during Friday’s incident.

The scene has since been declared safe.

No arrests were made.

