Positives from Jets trials against mighty Falcons

The Ipswich speed men lifted their game in the latest Intrust Super Cup pre-season trial against the Sunshine Coast Falcons last Saturday. Picture: Cordell Richardson

THE last trial game of the pre-season rolls around and you want to be getting close to your round one Intrust Super Cup competition side to tackle Townsville at home.

The Jets take their pre-season bus on the road to Greenbank and a hit-out against the Souths Logan Magpies on Saturday.

Ipswich took on the Sunshine Coast in all three grades last Saturday and all three coaches drove home with positive happy thoughts.

ISC coach Keiron Lander was impressed with the arsenal at his disposal for 2020.

“Kierran Moseley was great for us and Julian Christian was terrific in the halves,’’ Lander said.

The next name that Lander spoke about made me feel old.

When I first started at the Jets Tyler Coburn would grab ice from the ice machine to suck on while he watched his dad train.

“Tyler Coburn was special,’’ Lander said. “If he keeps going he will be playing ISC this year.

“From here we want to be close to the round one side but still just assess where guys are at.

“You need to be guided by those experienced guys that know what they want before round one.”

In the Jets Mal Meninga trial, coach Michael Armstrong was impressed with the Jets ability to regroup and reassess what was happening mid-game.

“We got away to a start and then at half-time the Falcons ran out a whole new side, which took the boys a while to adjust to as the intensity went up we had to reassess and go with them and we did that,’’ he said.

“Mitch Harsant was excellent. We are slowly turning him into a second rower and he’s doing a great job.”

In the Colts trial, assistant coach Morris Kemp was happy with the Jets progress.

“We had some impressive performers last week,’’ he said. “Both Mika Lakopo and Montell Newman were strong and pushed for that round one team.

“This week is all about fine-tuning and gelling together, becoming cohesive and I will be as close as I can to what we want that Townsville game to look like.”

Phil and Gubby

EXPERIENCE in football teams is like gold and they do not come with any more experience than Phil Dennis and Peter Gubb.

Dennis has played the record amount of games in the Intrust Super Cup with 282. Gubby is sitting on 162 games.

Both are premiership winners and both are getting ready for season 2020.

Gubb is coming back from a series of head knocks last season. He will be looking to add to his 12 games in 2019.

“I felt really good after Saturday against the Falcons,’’ Gubb said.

“I probably got about 20 minutes but that 20 minutes didn’t involve my head getting in the way of anyone else’s body parts which is great.

Gubb laughed.

“I won’t be wearing head gear this season I know that,’’ he said.

“I am really positive about the season. Luke Pollock has been fantastic and has been a great addition back at the Jets.

“I haven’t played since round 15 against the Bears so been a while.”

Dennis, the grey fox, knows he still has something to contribute and is not ready just yet to pull up on his illustrious career.

“Lander asked me down to train and just see what happens, I am currently on a train and trial deal but I am keen to play if Keiron needs me,” Dennis said.

“The guys at the Jets are so young I feel really invigorated and excited.

“I have played the two trials so see what happens from here.”

Phillips returns

DURING 138 games for the Jets, Dane Phillips was the prototype half - cheeky, terrific short kicking game and wicked sledge on the field with plenty of scrap in him.

Phillips retired at the end of 2018 with 194 ISC games.

He is now back at Ipswich helping the Jets halves with their kicking game and sharing his experience from 10 years in the ISC.

“I am just helping the boys relax at the line that makes a big difference to your kicking game,” Phillips said.

“I am really enjoying being back among the boys.’’

Phillips sees potential in the Jets halves that just needs some fine-tuning.

“Julian Christian has massive talent so I am just trying to help him with a few little things that he can do on the fifth and just be patient.

“Young halves tend to rush and play fast, they want to score now but you need to play the long game and want to score in three sets and tire them out.’’

Phillips has noticed some change at the Jets since he was last there in 2018.

“Lander was such a good defender and he has put a real emphasis on that this pre-season our middle needs to be strong and that then helps your edge,’’ he said.

On the sledging and halfback cheek, Phillips is just warming up.

“I haven’t got to that yet, halves just get it anyway it’s inbuilt,’’ he said.

Cooper’s stat

THE race to the 100 is on with Ben White currently on 81 games for the Jets. He can become the 17th Jet to play 100 games by the end of 2020.