Positively making a difference for women

Myjanne Jensen
| 30th May 2017 12:06 PM
Absolutely Positively Women held their monthly breakfast at the Brookwater Golf and Country Club this morning.
Absolutely Positively Women held their monthly breakfast at the Brookwater Golf and Country Club this morning.

WE ALWAYS hear it takes a tribe and one group is helping Greater Springfield women reach their full potential.

Absolutely Positively Women Westside Chapter is part of the larger Absolutely Positively Women (APW) group who operate around Brisbane, bringing like-minded females together with the aim of supporting them with their goals.

APW founder, Janine Reynolds said she started the group four years ago after seeing many older women left financially destitute due to lack of work experience or because of a break-up, or both.

"What I've found with women is that generally past the age of 50 years-old, once all the kids have left home, relationships break down,” Ms Reynolds said.

"It's always the women left with very little super, they haven't been employed for the last 25 years and they can't go back to the job they had, so they've generally got to go and learn a new skill.”

The Absolulely Positively Women Breakfast this morning held at the Brookwater Golf and Country Club.
The Absolulely Positively Women Breakfast this morning held at the Brookwater Golf and Country Club.

"I find women in Australia are disadvantaged and many have little money to retire on, so I want to inspire, educate and encourage women to think about that now, especially the younger generation as to what they need to do about their retirement.

"A lot of the women here have small businesses, but its more about bringing women together to help support and nurture each other and to give them the confidence to go after their dreams.”

Springfield Lakes' Miss M Marketing's Maree Ross was responsible for bringing the group to Springfield and said she did so because she felt there was a need for such a group in the area.

"I went to APW in Springwood nearly two years ago and as soon as I got there, I just thought wow I have got to be a part of this group,” Mrs Ross said.

"I asked Janine if we could start up a group in Springfield because I could see a lot of opportunities and I would love to be a part of that, so we launched in January and have been going for 18 months now.

"It's been so amazing to see all the ladies grow and it sounds cheesy, but seriously it is just such a supportive group of women.”

Miss M Marketing's Maree Ross, APW founder Janine Reynolds, Viva Travel Club owner Mandi Wilson and Springfield Lakes intuitive coach Karen Geddis at the APW Breakfast this morning,
Miss M Marketing's Maree Ross, APW founder Janine Reynolds, Viva Travel Club owner Mandi Wilson and Springfield Lakes intuitive coach Karen Geddis at the APW Breakfast this morning,

Springfield Lakes Intuitive Mentor Karen Geddis said she joined the group because it aligned with the values of her own business and provided a supportive network of friends.

"I help men and women who are feeling stuck or stalled and help them get clear on their direction,” Ms Geddis said.

"I've been with APW since it started here last year and the first time I came I met such amazing women and everybody here has something unique to bring to the table and I loved that.

"I just thought these are the kind of women I want to hang out with and I like that it's not a full on networking event because I'm not into that, it's more about making friends.

APW Westside Chapter meets on the last Tuesday of each month at 6:45am for breakfast at the Brookwater Golf and Country Club.

Anyone interested in going to the event must first join APW here.

Topics:  absolutely positively women brookwater golf and country club springfield women's empowerment

