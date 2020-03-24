‘Positive’ talks held about closing Queensland schools

THE Queensland Teachers' Union held "very positive negotiations" with the State Government today about closing schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The QTU has been pushing for closures across the state to happen this week to protect the health of teachers, with further pressure mounting on the government after schools shut in Victoria and the ACT.

"We've had very positive negotiations with the government. A range of issues are largely resolved," president Kevin Bates said.

"One issue outstanding is the one about school closures.

"There's a meeting of the National Cabinet occurring tonight and we anticipate following that, the government will be in a position to finalise negotiations with us which will lead to an outcome sometime tomorrow

"We'll have a decision tomorrow."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the latest health advice was it was still safe for schools to be operating.

"If that health advice changes I will act swiftly," she said.

Mr Bates said teachers would not be striking today if schools weren't closed.

"That was never on the cards and it's not on the cards," he said.

A source close to the QT said teachers are being told to prepare to deliver classes from home for up to 10 weeks.

Parents who have decided to keep their children at home are being sent emails advising them to access online resources including The Learning Place.

The QTU's position is the closure or partial shutdown of schools is inevitable and transition time is needed before continuing education can be provided through alternative learning programs

The union believes it is better to undertake the initial transition preparation before Easter.

The QTU said it was determined to follow the advice of the chief health officer but this "became untenable" when the National Cabinet "failed to address the health and safety concerns" of teachers on Sunday.