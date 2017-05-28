25°
Positive signs for Ipswich jobs

28th May 2017 12:37 PM
Ipswich's unemployment figures have dropped over the first part of this year.
Ipswich's unemployment figures have dropped over the first part of this year.

THE latest State Government statistics have shown a significant reduction in Ipswich unemployment over the first part of 2017.

Figures recording 12-month rolling averages showed the region's unemployment was at 7.4% in April.

The figure represents an improvement from last December, when unemployment was at 8.6%.

Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale welcomed the trend of lower unemployment which showed 2600 more people gained employment over the last 12 months.

"We're working very hard with other levels of government and the private sector to encourage job creation in Ipswich,” Cr Pisasale said.

"Importantly, employment growth in Ipswich was 1.8%, compared to statewide negative jobs growth of -0.3%. We can't take our foot off the accelerator.”

"Ipswich is well placed at the centre of south-east Queensland with plenty of options for small, medium and large enterprises to establish their business in our city and thrive.

"With more than 14 business and industry precincts Ipswich is in a very strong position.

"We must continue to work together to attract new business and industry.”

Ipswich Queensland Times
