Positive Pride shines through QPL setback

South West Queensland Thunder striker Brodie Welch is denied by Western Pride goalkeeper Tom Lynch and defender Ryu Yonezawa in Saturday night’s Football Queensland Premier League match in Toowoomba. Picture: Kevin Farmer

FOOTBALL: On a forgettable night for Western Pride's senior men's side, the club enjoyed a positive sign for the future.

The Ipswich club's under-20 combination completed its third consecutive win of the new Football Queensland season with Noah Licciardello netting a hat-trick.

Licciardello's third goal, an 80th minute penalty, sealed a 4-3 victory in Toowoomba after the home side staged a massive comeback in the second half.

Pride's FQ Premier League senior team lost the following game 5-0 against South West Thunder after a first-up 2-1 victory over Sunshine Coast and the previous weekend's 4-1 loss to Mitchelton.

The bigger, stronger South West players overpowered the youthful Pride line-up still adjusting to Premier League football.

However, Pride's promising under-20 side continued its steady progress after earlier round wins over Sunshine Coast (6-1) and Mitchelton (2-1).

Licciardello has already scored five goals this season. But his seventh, 27th and late penalty last night were decisive to keep his team's unbeaten record intact.

South West had levelled at 3-3 after two goals in the 78th minute.

For Pride's top team, it was a disappointing result.

They can rebound against Rochedale in Saturday night's round four match at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

Defender Aidan Norris was confident the senior side would recover after an honest assessment of the latest game.

"Football wise, we are capable but just costly mistakes,'' he said, conceding Pride didn't deal well enough with their more experienced opponents.

"That's something we'll have to get used to and move on.''

Left back Norris is in his first full session with the top side, having shared in the club's 2017 under-18 premiership-winning success and worked his way into last season's senior men's team.

With Pride since under 16s, the player of the future is backing his latest team to stick together and find some rhythm.

"We'll improve,'' he said, keen to secure more consistent game time himself.

"We've definitely got a good squad and if we start clicking, I know we will be hard to stop.''

Having come through Pride's youth ranks, Norris was delighted for his under-20 club mates who secured their thrilling victory.

"The 20s are looking good this year,'' he said.

State of play

QPL: South West Thunder 5 def Western Pride 0.

U20: Western Pride 4 (Noah Licciardello 3, Ryan Stieler) def South West 3.

U18: Unavailable.

CL1: UQ def Ipswich City Bulls 1-0, North Pine def Western Spirit 2-0. Reserves: Ipswich City 4 (Lincoln Neville 2, Nick Carson 2) def UQ 2, North Pine def Western Spirit 3-0.

CL2: Ripley Valley 3 (Michael Leach, Dane Grant, Madison Elrick) def North Brisbane 1.

Reserves: Ripley Valley 4 (Nick Muir 2, Andrew Jarrett 2) def North Brisbane 1.