Positive play keeps Ipswich competition exciting

TOP CONTEST: Occasionals batter Karen Devin cuts the ball through the infield during Saturday's first division match where both captains made sporting declarations.

TOP CONTEST: Occasionals batter Karen Devin cuts the ball through the infield during Saturday's first division match where both captains made sporting declarations. Rob Williams

HAVING led the way with runs, wickets and runouts, TC United captain Clare Gillett is tipping plenty of absorbing duels in this season's Ipswich first division vigoro competition.

Add two sporting declarations into the mix and the players can expect more terrific battles during the Ipswich Vigoro Association's 90th anniversary season.

Just two rounds into the new season, TC United notched their first victory over Occasionals at the East Ipswich grounds on Saturday.

Incumbent Ipswich captain Gillett topscored with 45, featuring in a 40-run opening stand with another dependable batter Jodie Spall.

Gillett also snared six wickets for the game and made an impressive six run-outs.

"I ended up being more useful than hitting the stumps,'' the affable sportswoman joked after her team's four-run outright success.

"But we'll take the wickets any way we can.

"That just shows the fielding as well was pretty tidy.''

She said her partnership with Spall set a solid foundation for victory as TC United declared on 90 in reply to Occasionals' 65 in the first innings.

After the two declarations, TC had to score 33 runs in the last 22 minutes, which they did.

TC United allrounder Jodie Spall. Rob Williams

After praising Occasionals for their sporting declaration on 58 runs in the second innings, Gillett offered a valuable insight into what's needed to win this season.

"We lost a few wickets which made it a little bit more interesting as well. It could have gone either way really,'' Gillett said.

"People are adjusting their game to the types of balls we are using now.

"If you're playing your shots properly and able to mentally hang in there, you can score a few runs.

"But at the same time, the bowlers are right in the game so it makes it extremely interesting on both sides.''

TC United bowler Karissa Aburn took a handy 3/5 in the second innings, in her first game back.

Occasionals' top scorer Deanne Lawrie. Rob Williams

Occasionals' top scorer was Deanne Lawrie with 28.

Wildcats secured back-to-back wins to open the new season after beating Sports on the first innings in the other first division match on Saturday.