BREAKING: Positive COVID-19 case detected in Lockyer Valley

A positive coronavirus case has been detected in the Lockyer Valley.

A positive coronavirus case has been detected in the Lockyer Valley.

A POSITIVE coronavirus case has been detected in the Lockyer Valley.

The Gatton Star has learned an aged care worker from Carinity's Karinya Place care in Laidley has contracted the virus.

A Carinity spokesman has said the staff member is in quarantine at home, and did not work while experiencing any symptoms.

As a precaution, a number of staff who were in contact with the infected person are now self-isolating.

It is understood testing of residents and staff was undertaken last night, and is set to continue today.

It's the first confirmed case in the Lockyer Valley since coronavirus first hit Australia in March.

The only other case in the Lockyer Valley was earlier this year and was a returning overseas traveller.

There are 10 active cases in the West Moreton region, and 28 active cases in Queensland.

More info to come...