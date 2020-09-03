Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A positive coronavirus case has been detected in the Lockyer Valley.
A positive coronavirus case has been detected in the Lockyer Valley.
News

BREAKING: Positive COVID-19 case detected in Lockyer Valley

Ali Kuchel
3rd Sep 2020 8:49 AM | Updated: 8:56 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A POSITIVE coronavirus case has been detected in the Lockyer Valley.

The Gatton Star has learned an aged care worker from Carinity's Karinya Place care in Laidley has contracted the virus.

A Carinity spokesman has said the staff member is in quarantine at home, and did not work while experiencing any symptoms.

As a precaution, a number of staff who were in contact with the infected person are now self-isolating.

It is understood testing of residents and staff was undertaken last night, and is set to continue today.

It's the first confirmed case in the Lockyer Valley since coronavirus first hit Australia in March.

The only other case in the Lockyer Valley was earlier this year and was a returning overseas traveller.

There are 10 active cases in the West Moreton region, and 28 active cases in Queensland.

More info to come...

covid19
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: Full names of 198 people appearing in court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Full names of 198 people appearing in court today

        News The QT publishes the full names of everyone appearing in court every morning.

        Positive cases visited outlets in Ipswich shopping centre

        Positive cases visited outlets in Ipswich shopping centre

        News Queensland Health has expanded its list of venues where COVID-19 cases have visited...

        ‘I’m going to get your family’: Worker threatens boss

        Premium Content ‘I’m going to get your family’: Worker threatens boss

        Crime A government employee told his supervisor he would ‘kill him’

        Coronavirus outbreak plus drought would be ‘double whammy’

        Premium Content Coronavirus outbreak plus drought would be ‘double whammy’

        News IF the drought wasn’t bad enough, an outbreak of coronavirus in the Lockyer would...