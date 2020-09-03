Positive cases visited outlets in Ipswich shopping centre

Nurses conduct COVID-19 testing at a drive-thru fever clinic in Ipswich on August 24.

POSITIVE COVID-19 cases visited several outlets in a busy Ipswich shopping centre, as well as two stores in Springfield.

Queensland Health has expanded its list of venues where confirmed cases have visited.

There were two new cases confirmed on Wednesday; a female healthcare worker in her 30s and a student from Staines Memorial College in Redbank Plains.

New locations include the Dominos, Woolworths, Country Market and Priceline in Yamanto Village shopping centre and Dosa Hut and Indian Spice Shop in Springfield.

New contact tracing locations

Springfield

Dosa Hut (August 29 between 11.55am and noon)

Indian Spice Shop (August 29 between noon and 12.05pm)

Yamanto

Dominos (August 30 between 11.45am and 12.30pm)

Woolworths (August 30 between noon and 12.20pm)

Woolworths (August 31 between 11am and 11.15am)

Country Market (August 31 between 11.20am and 11.40am)

Priceline (August 31 between 11.40 and 11.45am)

For a full list of locations visit here.

To find your nearest fever clinic visit here.