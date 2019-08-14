Positive buzz around Limestone Park as Eagles eye final goal

AFTER a terrific season already, the Ipswich Eagles women are back at home with extra motivation to secure a historic grand final spot.

Victory over Moorooka in Saturday's preliminary final at Limestone Park will propel the Eagles into their first QFAW Division 2 North grand final.

Although losing their first chance to qualify in last weekend's 44-4 semi-final loss to Hinterland, Eagles coach Rex Watts said his team were buzzing this week.

"The positivity in the girls is still there,'' he said, confident of having his best players returning from injury or being unavailable. "The loss will give them more will to win.''

Among key Aussie rules players out in the semi-final defeat at Palmwoods were centres Leah Sibbick and Selina Prevolsek.

Injuries to ruck Taylor Hed-rick (knee), centre Tiahna Gilbert (knee) and winger Shakira Chong (shoulder) further hampered Ipswich's bid for victory.

"We had a few out and then those injuries really hurt us,'' Watts said. "Hopefully this week, we've got it all back on track and we'll be right.''

After losing their first round home match 24-22 to Moorooka, the Eagles beat them 40-25 in the second encounter away.

"They run the ball well. They play a similar game style to us,'' Watts said of Moorooka.

"Both teams are very, very competitive.''

Saturday's match kicks off at 4.45pm, following the Ipswich men's game before they too launch into the QFA Division 3 finals series.

"It will be a big crowd. It will be terrific,'' the Eagles coach said.

"It's been a long hard season but this is the important part of the season now for the girls.''

Game day

QFAW Division 2 North preliminary final: Saturday (4.45pm) - Ipswich Eagles v Moorooka at Mark Marsh Oval, Limestone Park.