Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Ipswich Eagles women's Aussie rules team hoping to make a historic grand final.
The Ipswich Eagles women's Aussie rules team hoping to make a historic grand final.
AFL

Positive buzz around Limestone Park as Eagles eye final goal

David Lems
by
14th Aug 2019 4:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER a terrific season already, the Ipswich Eagles women are back at home with extra motivation to secure a historic grand final spot.

Victory over Moorooka in Saturday's preliminary final at Limestone Park will propel the Eagles into their first QFAW Division 2 North grand final.

Although losing their first chance to qualify in last weekend's 44-4 semi-final loss to Hinterland, Eagles coach Rex Watts said his team were buzzing this week.

"The positivity in the girls is still there,'' he said, confident of having his best players returning from injury or being unavailable. "The loss will give them more will to win.''

Among key Aussie rules players out in the semi-final defeat at Palmwoods were centres Leah Sibbick and Selina Prevolsek.

Injuries to ruck Taylor Hed-rick (knee), centre Tiahna Gilbert (knee) and winger Shakira Chong (shoulder) further hampered Ipswich's bid for victory.

"We had a few out and then those injuries really hurt us,'' Watts said. "Hopefully this week, we've got it all back on track and we'll be right.''

After losing their first round home match 24-22 to Moorooka, the Eagles beat them 40-25 in the second encounter away.

"They run the ball well. They play a similar game style to us,'' Watts said of Moorooka.

"Both teams are very, very competitive.''

Saturday's match kicks off at 4.45pm, following the Ipswich men's game before they too launch into the QFA Division 3 finals series.

"It will be a big crowd. It will be terrific,'' the Eagles coach said.

"It's been a long hard season but this is the important part of the season now for the girls.''

Game day

QFAW Division 2 North preliminary final: Saturday (4.45pm) - Ipswich Eagles v Moorooka at Mark Marsh Oval, Limestone Park.

afl queensland news aussie rules finals eagles women ipswich eagles rex watts women's afl
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    WATCH: Ute speeds past with bonnet up in 'crazy' footage

    premium_icon WATCH: Ute speeds past with bonnet up in 'crazy' footage

    News WARNING: COARSE LANGUAGE A UTE has been caught on video speeding towards Toowoomba with its bonnet up, completely obscuring the driver's visibility.

    Bring on the finals: Spirited Ipswich upsets mighty Goodna

    premium_icon Bring on the finals: Spirited Ipswich upsets mighty Goodna

    Netball Flyers end Sapphires' three-year unbeaten run

    Residents set to be slugged more at the pool gates

    premium_icon Residents set to be slugged more at the pool gates

    Council News The cost of taking a dip is set to rise by as much as $1.50.

    Community centre open under different guise

    premium_icon Community centre open under different guise

    Council News Riverview Community Centre is reopening next week.