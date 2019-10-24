Positive approach: How Hornets develop next generation

TOUCH OF CLASS: Ipswich Logan Hornets captain Noah Emmerson displays his fine footwork on his way to scoring 94 in the latest Lord's Taverner's match.

AS the Ipswich Logan Hornets men's and women's cricket teams make terrific progress this season, another club side is offering more positive signs for the future.

The Hornets Lord's Taverners (under-16) combination playing in the Queensland Premier Grade competition has already bettered last season's record six games into the latest series.

After just two wins in 2018/19, the Hornets have three wins and three valuable losses this season as they prepare to play University at St Lucia on Sunday.

"They are not a team of stars but they're a team that you can see their improvement from one week to the next,'' head coach Graham Power said.

"That's probably the part I enjoy most. That you can see some progress.''

Experienced teacher and long-time junior coach Power is in his second season coaching the Hornets after accepting an invitation from senior men's team head coach Aaron Moore.

With his latest talented boys in a vital development phase, Power said it was beneficial having similar coaching priorities to Moore.

"We've got a bit of a philosophy of just trying to develop up the boys, try and keep them in the Ipswich Hornets system,'' Power said.

"We don't really have a big emphasis on going all out to win with 12 boys like some clubs . . . we have a policy of where we are playing all those younger guys. They all get at least five games for the season across the 10 rounds.

"The focus is development in the context that we want to try and get those boys playing for Ipswich Taverners.''

Ipswich Logan Hornets juniors support their batting teammates during last weekend's win. Cordell Richardson

This season's Hornets 16-strong squad features seven players aged under-15 in the 50-over format.

It also includes five players backing up from the previous season - Noah Emmerson, Cameron Steinhardt, Vansh Singh, Lachlan Walker and Patrick Schmidt.

As the development work continues, Power hopes such players form the mainstay of the team next year.

Having worked previously in Queensland Cricket's talent and coach development department, Power rates Hornets captain Emmerson as the current player most likely to break into the club's senior team in the near future.

Laidley-bred Emmerson is a classy right-handed batsman and tidy offspinner already in the Queensland Cricket pathway system.

"He's got a pretty smart cricket brain and listens well,'' Power said.

Emmerson scored 94 in last Sunday's victory over Toombul at Amberley.

Ipswich Logan Hornets consistent run-getter Harry Sheppard. Cordell Richardson

Other Hornets teenagers progressing well include the team's leading run scorer so far Harry Sheppard.

Batting at three, Sheppard scored a vital 67 in last week-end's 6/238 total.

The Hornets bowlers have shared the honours in recent weeks with left-arm quick Riley Denny and left-arm orthodox spinner Steinhardt toiling hard.

Denny is also a handy bats-man.

Power said the Hornets' latest win over Toombul was the most satisfying performance so far after two losses to powerhouse opponents Gold Coast and Redlands.

"That was the good thing about Toombul,'' Power said. "We bounced back after two losses to good teams and beat a pretty reasonable side.

"The boys are good enough and they've just got to believe in themselves.

"On Sunday, we did pretty well with all the little things.''

With players from Ipswich, Logan, the Darling Downs and Gold Coast, Power is keen to see them continue developing that self belief.

A teacher for 30 years, Power also has strong junior coaching ties with Queensland boys and girls teams in the past.

That's why he enjoys helping promising players like the Hornets Taverners establish themselves preparing for senior cricket.

"Particularly our last round against Toombul where we won it was a bonus,'' Power said.

"The fact they actually started putting all the things that we are doing at training and talking about into practice.

"Hopefully we're starting to get them to believe in themselves that they can actually play at that level and beat some of the better teams.''