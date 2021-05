Former Attorney-General Christian Porter has discontinued his defamation action against the ABC. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage

Former attorney-general Christian Porter has discontinued his defamation action against the ABC and journalist Louise Milligan.

“All parties have agreed to not pursue the matter any further. No damages will be paid,” the public broadcaster said in a statement on Monday.

“The ABC stands by the importance of the article, which reported on matters of significant public interest.”

