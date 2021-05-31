Porter drops ABC defamation case after rape allegations

Former Attorney-General Christian Porter has dropped his defamation case against the ABC after they aired allegations a cabinet minister was accused of raping a woman in the 1980s but the broadcaster stands by the stories.

Mr Porter sued the ABC after the national broadcaster published an article titled "Scott Morrison, senators and the AFP told of historical rape allegation against Cabinet Minister" in February this year.

The politician alleged the article identified him - without using his name - and defamed him by implying he "brutally raped" a 16-year-old-girl in 1988.

He denied all wrongdoing.

The woman, known only as Kate, took her life in 2020 after declining to be interviewed by NSW detectives.

On Monday the case came to an abrupt end with a statement from the ABC saying they stood by the story and Louise Milligan, and no damages would be paid.

The broadcaster added a note to the story that triggered the lawsuit.

"The ABC did not intend to suggest that Mr Porter had committed the criminal offences alleged," the note reads.

"The ABC did not contend that the serious accusations could be substantiated to the applicable legal standard - criminal or civil. However, both parties accept that some readers misinterpreted the article as an accusation of guilt against Mr Porter. That reading, which was not intended by the ABC, is regretted."

The Federal Court had announced earlier on Monday the parties wanted to meet before Justice Jayne Jagot at short notice.

They then cancelled the hearing for the court to make its rulings behind closed doors.

No damages were paid.

The end of the legal saga came as a surprise and just one day before the case was expected to return to court on Tuesday.

Tuesday's hearing was for Mr Porter's lawyers to argue parts of the ABC's defence should be sealed and struck out because they were frivolous, vexatious and an abuse of the court process.

The only sign the parties were considering anything other than a trial came on Thursday when it was announced they would enter mediation.

The mediation was announced, however, during a separate legal challenge launched by Kate's friend Jo Dyer against Mr Porter's barrister Sue Chrysanthou last week.

Ms Dyer successfully had Ms Chrysanthou ordered off from the defamation trial because she said the barrister had gleaned confidential information in their discussions.

She told the court she had met with Ms Chrysanthou in November 2020 after a 4 Corners episode that alleged sexism and inappropriate conduct on behalf of Mr Porter but did not mention rape allegations against him.

Ms Dyer sought out Ms Chrysanthou because she felt she had been defamed in a report by The Australian newspaper that criticised the 4 Corners episode.

Justice Tom Thawley concluded Ms Chrysanthou was exposed to confidential information in her limited role in the months and weeks before she took Mr Porter as a client.

He said she needed to give up the case to ensure none of the information would be deployed against the ABC in the main defamation trial.

Ms Dyer also told the court Ms Milligan suggested that she delete messages from their encrypted chat applications after they spoke about Kate's allegations after her death.

Ms Chrysanthou told the court she was warned that Kate's friends were "behaving like a cult" and would make her life hard with a media assault if she took on Mr Porter as a client.

Ms Dyer said it was ironic her behaviour had been described like a "cult" given she and Kate's former boyfriend James Hooke were motivated by justice for Kate.

It's unclear if the evidence that emerged in the case against Ms Chrysanthou contributed to the mediation or settlement.

Ms Dyer, speaking outside court after her win last week, pushed the Prime Minister to set up an independent inquiry into Kate's story.

"We continue to believe a defamation case is not the appropriate forum for her story to be tested," she said.

