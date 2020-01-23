Home star Porte powers home
Australian Richie Porte has opened up a six second lead on reigning champ Daryl Impey in the Santos Tour Down Under after he powered to win stage three.
Porte won from Sunweb's Robert Power and Mitchelton-Scott's Simon Yates by someway to claim the stage - a stage he won back in 2017 when he went onto win the Tour.
Post-race, Porte was delighted to secure the stage, but says Impey is still the man to beat.
"The team were fantastic firstly, I have to take my cap off to those boys, they put all their faith in me," he said.
"It felt good at the bottom of the climb and I got a bit of a gap there.
"I think back to 2015 when Cadel Evans were looking at each other and Rohan (Dennis) came from behind and smacked us and went onto win the Tour.
"To win again this year is a sweet feeling.
"Daryl's still the man to beat with the bonus seconds on the road, but to take another victory on a stage like this is a great feeling."