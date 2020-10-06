Porsche driver cops big fine for high-range speeding

Two High Range speedsters have copped fines after they were caught over the long weekend.

Two High Range speedsters have copped fines after they were caught over the long weekend.

TWO drivers will have to shell out nearly $2000 in fines after they were caught speeding during the long weekend.

The men, aged 53 and 73, were among 16 drivers ticketed across the three days for traffic offences in the Lowood and Dundas areas.

Lowood Police Acting Officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant James Bromley said police from his station worked alongside the Road Policing Command to crack down on dangerous drivers.

Between Saturday and Monday, 12 motorists were caught speeding, two crossed double white lines, and two were spotted driving defective vehicles.

Two of the speedsters were High Range offenders and exceeding 40km/hr above the limit and another five were driving between 20-30km/hr above the speed limit.

LOCAL NEWS: HIRING NOW: Jobs you can apply for today

An Auchenflower motorcyclist, 53, was caught travelling at 146km/hr – breaking the speed limit by 66km/hr in an 80km/hr zone.

He was intercepted when he rode his Suzuki Motorcycle on Wivenhoe Somerset Rd, Dundas, on Saturday about 1.08pm.

The man copped a $1245 fine and 8 demerit points.

A 73-year-old Albany Creek man in a Porsche was caught speeding on the same road just before midday on Saturday, near Lake Wivenhoe.

He was travelling at 120km/hr in an 80km/hr zone and was slapped with a $622 fine and 6 demerit points.

LOCAL NEWS: Fleeing driver ‘ruined six years of life’ taking ice

Two men were also found drink driving, though neither were above the middle alcohol limit.

Snr Sgt Bromley said traffic was heavier than usual during the three days.

“The roads were extremely busy over the long weekend and the majority of motorist were doing the right thing,” Snr Sgt Bromley said.

“However, it is very concerning the number of speeding motorists that were detected, including two motorists in excess of 40km/hr over the speed limit.”

He said there appeared to be a spike in speeding.

“(It’s) possibly due to the easing of restrictions and increased movement on highways as motorist enjoy being out an about,” he said.

“Traditionally long weekends are a time to travel and visit family and these activities bring out more motorists and an increase in motorist breaking the road rules. There are still motorist’s that don’t get the message and continue to do the wrong thing our roads.”

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.