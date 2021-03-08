Population encroaches on an Aussie icon

We have a koala reserve near us at Bellbird Park, however, a big estate caused the Happy Jack Creek to be destroyed.

A road now separates the two.

There are two koala signs on the road, and even with this ghastly estate they still haven't taken down the signs.

It is sickening.

Animal spotters or ecologists are the first requirement for a developer to employ.

No koalas they said, despite a resident having photographed one just before the destruction began.

I checked the reserve out today.

Koalas wouldn't live there, nor would I. It felt like a mausoleum.

Mindless destruction of habitat as well as cars and dogs are finishing off these Aussie icons.

"Oh aren't they cute". Well do something about it.

Make a stand against predators. Save their habitat if you think koalas are cute and cuddly.

It is in your hands

David Harris