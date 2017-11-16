Population and jobs growth as Ipswich booms

Ipswich's population boom is going strong with one of the highest growth periods yet recorded.

Council's September quarterly activity report found a population increase of 2340, which brings the Local Government Area to a preliminary count of 206,344.

Cr David Morrison said it was strong growth considering Ipswich's population count only ticked over 200,000 at the start of the year.

"These figures are equivalent to an annual population growth of 4.59 per cent, and a total annual increase of 8,688 persons," he said.

"The quarter also saw more than 21,000sq m of new non-residential floor space approved, which could accommodate about 544 new employees. Most new jobs were in the commercial sector.

Some of the report highlights include:

• Top population and dwelling growth hotspots for the quarter were Redbank Plains (483 persons and 178 dwellings), Springfield Lakes (381 persons and 131 dwellings) and South Ripley (260 persons and 83 dwellings)

• Council approved 1,144 new residential lots for the quarter. In comparison, 468 lots were approved in the September 2012 quarter

• Strong activity in subdivision in the quarter, with hotspots for 'new lots created' were Spring Mountain (231 lots) and South Ripley (178 lots), while hotspots for 'new lots approved' were Collingwood Park (442 lots) and Springfield (406 lots)

• A total of $283 million in building works approved and 3,384 building and plumbing inspections undertaken in the quarter, an 11 per cent increase on the previous quarter.