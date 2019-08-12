Popular water park will receive upgrade

THE SPRINGFIELD Water Park at Robelle Domain parklands is being spruced up in time for the next school holidays and the upcoming summer months.

Ipswich City Council is installing a new, longer-lasting product underfoot to make it safer for users.

The area where works will be carried out will be closed to the public from September 2-20 to allow for replacement of the existing rubber surface.

General manager of infrastructure and environment Charlie Dill said minor disruptions are expected during this time to allow for the maintenance works to be completed.

"As this project benefits the community we appreciate your patience while works are carried out," he said.

The project involves the replacement of the existing rubber surface, which is lifting and also has poor drainage qualities, with a new Australian-made product.

The rubber under the tipping bucket and domed water play will be removed and replaced with the new, impact-absorbing material which helps protect children from slipping and falling.

The product also has a strong resistance to UV and chlorine.

The entire area will be fully fenced off while works are carried out, which are expected to take around two weeks, to be completed prior to the September school holidays.

"These works will improve the performance of the existing rubber soft fall, will provide better drainage and reduce ongoing maintenance," Mr Dill said.

It is believed to be the first application of this product at a council water park in Australia.

The free water park attracts thousands of visitors every weekend during summer.