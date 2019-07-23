Menu
Breakfast, lunch and dinner: Top show names Ipswich's best

Greg Osborn
by
23rd Jul 2019 11:53 AM
HERE are some of the best places for breakfast, lunch and dinner in Ipswich according to Channel 7's popular TV show, Great Day Out.

Presenter Alastair McLeod's weekend tour of the city took in eight restaurants.

Oikos Café features as a favourite for breakfast, with manager Brett Briggs singling out the smashed avo on toast as the dish to try at the moment.

The homemade cheesecakes at Rafter and Rose and the "sweet breakfasts" at Fourthchild Cafe also come in for a special mention.

On the lunch front the pork-knuckle at Heisenberg Haus is a must, Pumpyard Bar and Brewery boasts "cool craft beers and tasty burgers" and don't leave town without a taste of the goat curry at Memories of India.

If afternoon tea is your thing, make sure The Retro Diner is on your list with "good old-fashioned cakes, scones and sandwiches".

There's only one stop for dinner on McLeod's list, the Bakehouse Steakhouse and its tomahawk steak for two.

Watch the full show here.

