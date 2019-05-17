Popular tourist attraction to open their doors for free

WHEN you walk through the doors of the Workshops Rail Museum tomorrow, you won't have to pay a cent.

In celebration of International Museum Day (May 18), The Workshops have invited visitors to attend exhibits for free.

Queensland Museum Network chief executive officer Dr Jim Thompson said the day was an annual celebration to highlight the important role museums play in communities.

"Across the globe, museums are bringing history and science to life, enabling millions of people to engage with our scientific and natural heritage and to view precious objects usually only seen in history books or online," Dr Thompson said.

"We are proud of the world-class exhibitions and programs we offer visitors across the network, and we remain committed to ensuring our institutions continue to service our communities, offering unique and dynamic experiences and places to enjoy, learn and explore."

Visitors to the Workshops Rail Museum will enjoy more than 15 hands-on exhibitions exploring Queensland's rail history, including beautifully-restored carriages, the largest model railway of Queensland, treasured icons including the Vice-Regal carriage and Australia's oldest working steam locomotive, plus the popular new Sciencentre.

International Museum Day was celebrated for the first time 40 years ago. In 2018, more than 37,000 museums participated in the event across over 158 countries and territories.

Free entry is only available on May 18.