Popular Top of Town store to set for major milestone

REAL TALENT: Arttime Supplies boss Kate Roberts has invited original owers Bev and Peter Preston to the anniversary party. business

A MAJOR milestone is being marked by a local art supplies store this week as it celebrates 30 successful years of trading.

Arttime Supplies in the Top of Town first opened in 1989 and the Ipswich business still remains the go-to place for artists.

Well-known artist Kate Roberts has owned the business since 2006.

"It has been a big year for me. My exhibition Copper Cohesion is on at the Ipswich Art Gallery, too ,” Ms Roberts said.

The celebrations begin this Thursday at 5.30 pm. The night will feature an exclusive shopping night for art lovers on a range of selected items that will remain on sale until June 1.

"I have genuine specials and I am offering a further 10 per cent off art materials. There will be drinks and nibbles and original owners Bev and Peter Preston are coming in. We will even have a cake to share,” Ms Roberts said.

On Friday, from 10am-noon, Ms Roberts will run a free workshop with painting, paper and clay.

"I can take 16 people - I only have a few spots left so anyone who wants to join in needs to contact me,” she said.

"I am looking at the future of art; that is my focus going forward. I want to continue to nurture new artists so they find their voice and use their talents.”

Ms Roberts is a dedicated member of the art community and her work is highly regarded.

She has established several spaces to foster and grow talent. The basement has been a recent addition and can be used as a funky art or music space for private functions.

Ms Roberts has created a business that is innovative and dynamic.

"We do have a very strong art community in town and a very loyal following for this business,” Ms Roberts said.

"I plan to continue to give space to emerging artists. I don't plan to be going anywhere, but I do need the continued support of the local community.”

Ms Roberts said classes in the Drawing Point Gallery and Studio remain popular.

"The store has a great open layout. There is the book nook, our own mini-library, the gallery and studio and a wide range of products available for fine arts. The cafe provides a great coffee or tea and light snack,” she said.

"We carry a wide range of jewellery supplies, tools and beads and a selection of art materials that caters for the absolute beginner to the more serious artist.

"There is everything from paint, pencils, paper, and canvas for nearly every project.”

Ms Roberts said the redevelopment in the Top of Town had affected trade but Arttime Supplies was weathering the storm.

For more information, head to arttime.com.au and like the store on Facebook to stay up to date with events.

Make sure you drop into the heritage headquarters at the Goleby Building, 203 Brisbane St, Ipswich (corner of West St).

There is on-street and off-street parking.

Arttime Suplies is open from Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm and Saturday until 1pm.

Phone for more information on 38121188.